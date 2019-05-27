Try 3 months for $3
YORKVILLE — The annual Union Grove Lions Club Chicken Barbecue & Car, Van and Motorcycle Show takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave.

The Union Grove Lioness will host a bake sale and there will be a quilt raffle, cow pie bingo at noon and music by Spinnin' Gold DJ.

Barbecued chicken will be served by the Union Grove Lions Club. Tickets cost $10 or $6 for ages 12 and younger. There is indoor seating or drive-through carryouts (Gate 6).

The Car, Van and motorcycle show is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (registration begins at 8 a.m.). There is a $10 fee to register a vehicle. There is no admission fee for spectators.

