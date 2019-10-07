{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The first Candy Crawl will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in Downtown Racine. Forty Downtown businesses will be passing out treats to children in costume.

Trick-or-treat bags and Candy Crawl maps will be given out at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St. Children will receive stickers from each business to put on their maps. If they visit more than 20 businesses and bring back their map to the DRC office by 4 p.m. they will be entered to win one of five kid prize packs.

The Candy Crawl will be followed by the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Monument Mash from 2 to 4 p.m. at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.

Activities will include face painting, costume and pumpkin decorating contests, games, a bouncy house and DJ playing haunting hits.

Families entering a decorated or carved pumpkin in the contest will be able to display their entries beginning at 3 p.m. The costume judging contest will be divided into three categories: Elementary school, middle school and open divisions. Prizes will be awarded for the top entries in both contests. Prizes include gift certificates redeemable at Downtown shops and restaurants.

Treats and drinks will be available.

