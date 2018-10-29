BURLINGTON — The 16th annual Hands-On Mystery Objects event will be held during various sessions Nov. 3-18 at the Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.
This "thinking fun" event for youth ages 5 and older and adults features almost 300 unusual objects to figure out what they are. There are strange parts, old and new tools, pieces, antiques, modern items, practical items, and curiosities to pick up and handle. Clues are posted for many of the mystery objects. Extra daily features include objects in a box challenges and three unusual playful action toys to try.
Sessions times are:
- Sundays, Nov. 4-18, at noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
- Wednesdays through Fridays, Nov. 7-16, at noon, 1 and 2 p.m.
- Saturdays, Nov. 3-17, at 10 a.m., noon, 1, 2 and 6 p.m.
Tickets cost $8. Reservations are required in advance by calling 262-763-3946. After an introduction, visitors may stay as long as they wish until closing. Sessions for groups of 20 or more are available.
The gift shop will be open and offers unusual items, mystery objects, curiosities, spinning tops, yo-yos, logic puzzles and educational materials.
