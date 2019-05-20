CALEDONIA — An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Caledonia Historical Village, Five Mile Road and Highway 38,
Visitors will be able to explore the rich history of early Caledonia. They can experience the life of early settlers in the 1840’s Ruud cabin, discover early township government at the 1877 Caledonia Center Town Hall, examine tools and equipment used by the farming community and the lengthy handmade diorama in the Myers Museum and Blacksmith Shop, study turn-of-the-century railroading history by visiting the 1902 Milwaukee Road depot and its accompanying LS&I caboose, and learn the story behind the turn-of-the-century Botting two-story machine shed and the double-wall brick ice house next to the shed.
Docents will be available to answer questions.
There is no admission fee; donations are accepted to help maintain the village. The Town Hall and the caboose are not accessible to people with disabilities. School groups can call 262-995-3256 to arrange tours for their students at other times. Other groups and organizations of 10 or more can schedule their private tour for a fee of $30 by calling 262-995-3256. For more information, go to www.caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.
