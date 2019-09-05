CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Society will host its annual Fall Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8, at the Caledonia Historical Village, Five Mile Road and Highway 38.
This year’s theme is “Passport to the Past.” Younger guests will receive passports to guide them through the festival and enable them to experience various points of interest and activities, and bring the history of Caledonia to life.
The family-friendly event is an educational opportunity that features living history from the mid to late 1800s when Caledonia was first being settled. Visitors will learn about the early ethnic settlers and the pocket communities they established, hear about how they farmed their new land and the contributions they made to the region.
Festival participants
Both sides of the Civil War will provide cannon demonstrations from the War of Rebellion of the 1860s. Civil War reenactors in period correct costumes will be available to answer questions both at the battlefield and at their camps.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will be on site with a tiny home and to discuss the James A. Peterson Veteran Village. Other veteran groups will be on hand to share their stories of military life.
Village buildings
The Caledonia Historical Village includes several vintage buildings that will be open for viewing and staffed with docents to share the building’s history and answer questions.
Visitors can tour the 1840s Ruud cabin, salvaged from inside a home that was offered to the fire department for a practice burn. Once found, the cabin was dismantled and rebuilt at the village. They can also visit with the village blacksmith at the Myers Museum, built of reclaimed vintage materials to represent a late 1800s livery stable.
The 1877 Caledonia Center Town Hall will be open to guests to learn about the governing of early Caledonia. Because the Town Hall was the temporary home of Linwood School in 1929, it features a school display complete with desks, text books and chalk boards.
The 1902 Milwaukee Road Depot, originally built in Corliss, shares an interesting story about the early railroads through our area that provided an avenue for farmers to get their crops to market. The stationmaster’s section of the depot contains his original desk with chair and typical communication devices such as a telegraph key and a scissors telephone. A 1927 LS&I Caboose compliments the depot.
Activities
Numerous youth activities will be offered including rope making, games and activities from the mid-1800s. Some of the individual games will be made and painted by the younger visitors. A two-lane pumpkin bowling alley will allow children to demonstrate their ability to knock over the pins.
For the older crowd, an assortment of activities and demonstrations will feature the agriculture of the time. Among these will be the ever-popular tractor display, vintage cars and antique fire trucks. There will also be an opportunity for the older youth to drive a tractor and operate a backhoe.
A broad array of handmade craft items will be available for sale with all proceeds going toward the maintenance of the buildings in the Caledonia Historical Village.
The food court will feature a variety of foods and the popular pie auction takes place each afternoon.
There will be an outdoor nondenominational church service at 9 a.m. Sunday.
Free event
The Caledonia Historical Society provides the event to the public free of charge. A $5 donation for parking is encouraged to help support the village. For more information, go to www.caledoniahistoricalsociety.org or call 262-681-1530.
