CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Society, 5 Mile Road and Highway 38, will hold a open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26.

Free tours of the buildings and grounds will be given, and docents in each of the buildings will explain how early settlers lived. Attendees will be able to tour the 1877 Caledonia Town Hall, an 1840s Ruud log cabin, the Meyers Museum and Blacksmith Shop, the 1902 Milwaukee Road Depot with caboose, a 1919 machine shed/barn and brick ice house.

There is no admission fee; donations will be accepted.

