CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Society will hold the Caledonia Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 8-9, at the Caledonia Historical Village, Five Mile Road and Highway 38. This year’s theme is “Early Caledonia.”
The family-friendly event is an educational opportunity that features living history from the mid to late 1800s when Caledonia was first being settled. Learn about the early ethnic settlers and the pocket communities they established. Hear about how they farmed their new land and the contributions they made to the region.
Civil War cannon demonstrations are provided showing both sides of The War of Rebellion in the 1860s. Civil War reenactors in period correct costumes will be available to answer questions both at the battlefield and at their camps. Other veteran groups will be on hand to share their stories of military life and the contributions that made our country great.
Tour the 1840s Ruud Cabin, the 1877 Caledonia Town Hall and visit with the village blacksmith at the Myers Museum. The Historical Village also includes the 1902 Milwaukee Road Depot complete with a 1927 Caboose and the 1919 Botting two-story machine shed. All buildings will be open for viewing and staffed with docents to share the buildings’ history and answer questions.
Numerous youth activities will be offered including games and activities from the mid-1800s. For the older crowd, an assortment of activities and demonstrations will feature the agriculture of the time. Among these will be the vintage sawmill.
The food court will feature a variety of foods, including the pie auction each afternoon. An outdoor non-denominational church service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday.
There is no admission fee; donations of $5 are encouraged to help support the village.
