CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Conservancy will host its Fall Picnic Fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Deb and Ric Palmer’s farm, 7930 Botting Road.
The event is a celebration for everyone with an interest in nature and the outdoors, and the Caledonia Conservancy’s volunteer stewardship of the equestrian and walking trails in Caledonia.
Activities will include hayrides, bouncy house for children, children's crafts, pumpkin painting, silent and pie auctions, pony rides and live music. Food will be served all day.
A special show of the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center Raptor Show will begin at 3 p.m. The program was founded as a way to help educate the public about these dynamic birds, and their importance to the ecosystem. Its collection emphasizes hawks, owls, eagles and falcons, but also includes other birds of prey such as a turkey vulture and an American crow.
A representative from the Heart of Canal Street, Potawatomi Bingo and Hotel Casino will speak at the picnic. Caledonia Conservancy applied and was one of 120 charities to be selected to participate in the running of becoming a winner of the Heart of Canal Street charity funds to be drawn on Nov. 2.
A suggested donation to support the conservancy’s work is $20 per family or $10 per person. Attendees should bring a dish to pass. For more information, call the Caledonia Conservancy Land Trust at 262-498-4993 or go to www.caledoniaconservancy.org.
