RACINE — LeRoy Butler, a former Green Bay Packers strong safety, will be in attendance for a Green Bay Packers Tailgate Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.

The fundraiser for the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center will include an outdoor viewing screen, bouncy house, a DJ before and after the game, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.

The $10 ticket fee includes two drinks. Attendees can take a photo with Butler at the Lambeau Leap wall for a $100 fee. There will be 25 photo opportunities available.

