RACINE — LeRoy Butler, a former Green Bay Packers strong safety, will be in attendance for a Green Bay Packers Tailgate Party from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Main Hub, 1300 N. Main St.
The fundraiser for the Cops 'N Kids Reading Center will include an outdoor viewing screen, bouncy house, a DJ before and after the game, silent auction and 50/50 raffle.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
The $10 ticket fee includes two drinks. Attendees can take a photo with Butler at the Lambeau Leap wall for a $100 fee. There will be 25 photo opportunities available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.