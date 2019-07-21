BURLINGTON — The annual Maxwell Street Days & The Vintage Square is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 26-27, in Downtown Burlington and Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St.
The event will include music, food vendors, craft beer, wine, sidewalk sales, Rubber Duckie Races, sidewalk chalk painting, Chocolate City Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt, Ice Cream Social, and viewing of cars and trucks.
The Vintage Square at Wehmhoff Square Park is a curated two-day street market with a focus on all things vintage, antique, reclaimed, repurposed, upcycled and handmade.
Those who buy a rubber duckie can watch it race down the Fox River and cross the finish line first for a cash prize. Rubber duckie numbers can be purchased at Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce office, 113 E. Chestnut St., and area businesses. Costs are one for $5 or three for $10.
The Chocolate City Clue Quest Scavenger Hunt challenges a person's trivia knowledge. They can prove both their speed and intellect in a 21st century scavenger hunt through Downtown Burlington.
The Burlington Historical Society will hold an Ice Cream Social from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Cabin.
Community-wide yard sales will also take place.
