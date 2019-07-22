{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band concludes its season of free summer concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Echo Lake Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

The repertoire is varied and includes marches, pop, rock, show tunes, classical, jazz and swing music. Its members range in age from high school students through retirees.

Park benches are provided for seating or people may bring their own lawn chair or blanket. People are invited to come early and bring a picnic basket.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments