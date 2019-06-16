BURLINGTON — The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band opens its season of free summer concerts at 7 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Echo Lake Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
Concerts continue every Friday through July 26. The band will also perform in the Waterford 4th of July Parade.
The repertoire is varied and includes marches, pop, rock, show tunes, classical, jazz and swing music. Its members range in age from high school students through retirees.
Park benches are provided for seating or people may bring their own lawn chair or blanket. People are invited to come early and bring a picnic basket.
The Burlington Kiwanis Civic Band receives funding from the Kiwanis Club, the City of Burlington and from private donations.
