BURLINGTON — The City of Burlington is gearing up for a full weekend of icy fun that include ice sculpting, husky hugging, horse and wagon rides and more.
The Burlington Ice Festival, centered at Wehmhoff Square, 355 N. Pine St., is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15-16. And the city will host the Wisconsin State Ice Carving Competition.
Mike Austin, who organized the chocolate-sculpting contests at ChocolateFest and Ice Festival sculpting in previous years, has recruited 11 sculptors from across the state to compete in Burlington. Austin's team has won state and national snow- and ice-sculpting competitions including the 2017 National Snow Sculpting competition in Lake Geneva.
Each sculpture will be carved from a 300-pound block of ice that has been frozen in a special process to ensure that the blocks are crystal clear. The blocks are 10 inches thick, 20 inches wide and stand 40 inches tall on a wooden stand. The live sculpture carving, a favorite viewing attraction, showcases ice carvers using hand tools as they transform the massive blocks of ice into an array of giant masterpieces.
Judging begins at 4 p.m. and the winners will be announced Sunday. The sculptures will be lit from below both evenings.
Full weekend of fun
If ice sculpture is not your thing, the weekend is chock-full of activities for all ages.
Santa will in the chalet, and horses will be pulling wagons through Downtown all weekend.
Saturday's events include a cookie walk, bonfires with s'mores, reindeer in the park, carolers, and arts and crafts for kids at Burlington Public Library, 166 E. Jefferson St.
Sunday will include bloody marys and mimosas at Bubba's Brickyard, 217 Pine St., and entertainment at Mercantile Hall, 425 Pine St. The business will host sled dogs from Door County in a display where people can "hug a husky."
