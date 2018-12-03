Try 1 month for 99¢

BURLINGTON — "Jingle all the Way Into Burlington" is the theme of the 37th annual Burlington Christmas Parade to be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7, in historic Downtown Burlington.

The parade will begin at the Kane Street and Chandler Boulevard intersection. It will proceed on Kane Street to Milwaukee Avenue, turn right onto Milwaukee Avenue, right onto Chestnut Street, proceed through the downtown loop, right again onto Pine Street and return to Chandler Boulevard for dispersing.

A Christmas tree lighting will following the parade at approximately 7 p.m. in Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand to do the lighting and then retreat to Santa's Chalet where they will meet children eager to tell them what they want for Christmas. Also in the park will be live reindeer, Door County sled dogs, carolers, hot chocolate, cookies and music for all to enjoy.

