BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area Garden Club Tour and Raffle will be held rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14.
This event will give the public an opportunity to visit five unique gardens in the Burlington and surrounding areas. Take a country drive to discover a uniquely sloped 2½-acre property with shade, sun and a native prairie. Visit the original Beck’s Brewery with secluded gardens of shrubs, flowers, vegetables and hops for brewing beer. Walk around a small city garden filled with beds of colorful lilies, coneflower, iris, rhubarb and raspberries. In Burlington’s historic district is a 1929 home with gardens that maintain the integrity of the designs of that period. See old rusty treasures from the past strategically placed in the informal gardens surrounding an 1864 farm house and buildings. Interacting within the gardens will be artists from The Gathering displaying their works.
Raffle items this year will be displayed at each garden and include garden art, baskets and gift cards. The drawing will be held at 3:30 p.m. at each garden (winner need not be present to win).
Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in Burlington at the Burlington Garden Center, Richter’s Marketplace, Breezy Hill Nursery and Gooseberries Fresh Food Market, and in Sturtevant at Milaeger’s. Tour tickets can also be purchased at participating gardens or call Ruth DeLay at 262-210-3176 or Barb Lehn at 262-767-8757. For tour locations, go to burlingtonareagardenclub.com.
Proceeds from the tour will allow the Garden Club to present grants to local service organizations and scholarships to students studying in horticulture related fields at either the technical college or university level.
