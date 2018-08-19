Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The 16th annual Music on the Monument concert series continues from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, with music by Bullfrog.

Music on the Monument is a summer-long music series which provides free outdoor concerts every Friday featuring classic rock bands.

The series concludes with a performance by Mathew Haeffel Aug. 31. Chairs will be provided.

4
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments