RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will hold two holiday events on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Merry Zoomas will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include arts and crafts, snacktivities, animal encounters and photos with a reindeer at 1 p.m. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. The event is included with zoo admission: $4, $3.50 seniors 62 and older, $3 ages 15 and younger and $2 military with ID.
Brunch with Santa will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It will include brunch catered by Robert's Roost, games, crafts, snacktivities, animal encounter, photo with Santa and zoo entry. Tickets cost $35 for adults and $25 for children. Go to www.racinezoo.org for tickets.
