BRISTOL — The 31st annual Bristol Renaissance Faire will continue on weekends through Sept. 2 and on Monday, Sept. 3 (Labor Day). The faire is located at 12550 120th Ave. near the Illinois/Wisconsin state line, just west of Interstate 94’s Russel Road exit.
Every Faire day recreates a time when knights were noble, maids were merry and turkey legs were titanic. Once you enter the portal gates, you travel back in time to the year 1574. Visitors take a rollicking romp through Elizabethan England, complete with 16th Century games, rides, arts, crafts, food, music and one-of-a-kind encounters with a cast of characters.
The 16 Bristol entertainment stages feature nonstop music, feats of daring stunts and an eclectic assortment of comedic performers who invite their audiences to become part of the act. Joining faire favorites, including Dirk and Guido, the comedic sword-fighting duo known as The Swordsmen, ropewalker, Guinness World Record-holding fire whip artist Adam Crack, the Barely Balanced acrobatic comedy troupe, the antics of the Washing Well Wenches, the Sturdy Beggars Mud Show, the Lynx Show, the death-defying sword-swallowing magic show, the loving musical stylings of Craig of Farrington, and the beauty of the Royal Falconer.
Among this summer’s special musical guests, the Musical Blades, a high-energy pirate troupe, will perform Aug. 18-19, and The Jackdaws will arrive with its Irish extravaganza for Bristol’s two final weekends beginning Aug. 25.
Nearly 200 artisans display their wares in the Bristol Faire Marketplace. Potters, glass blowers, jewelers and forgers busily go about their work, as shoppers discover rare finds around every corner. Offerings range from sterling silver jewelry, swords, Scottish kilts, handcrafted leather masks, tapestry wall hangings, rare-edition books, hand-caned brooms, hickory walking sticks, bamboo flutes, hammered pewter, pottery, Steampunk adornments to even jester socks.
The faire is open rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 2, and Monday, Sept. 3. Tickets cost $25.95 for adults and $11.50 for children ages 5 to 12. There is no charge for children ages 4 and younger. Discount tickets are available in advance at www.renfair.com/bristol, all Menards stores or call 847-395-7773.
