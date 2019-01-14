Try 1 month for 99¢
STURTEVANT — The Journal Times’ sixth annual Southeast Wisconsin Winter Bridal Showcase is the perfect place for brides and grooms to begin planning their special day.

The showcase is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

The showcase, with more than 40 vendors offering a variety of services, aims to be a one-stop shop for those looking toward their nuptials. This event is the place to be for those seeking something out-of-the ordinary or personalized for their wedding.

During the event, brides and grooms can meet with experts in things like hair styling, makeup artistry, entertainment and florists, as well as wedding venues, catering services, cakes, jewelry, and honeymoon planning and accommodations.

A cash bar will be available in the groom’s area as well as for attendees who would like to take a break during their visit.

Brides and grooms will be admitted at no charge. Admission for others is $5. Couples can register by visiting the Bridal Showcase Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bridalshowcaseracine.

