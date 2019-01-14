STURTEVANT — The Journal Times’ sixth annual Southeast Wisconsin Winter Bridal Showcase is the perfect place for brides and grooms to begin planning their special day.
The showcase is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
The showcase, with more than 40 vendors offering a variety of services, aims to be a one-stop shop for those looking toward their nuptials. This event is the place to be for those seeking something out-of-the ordinary or personalized for their wedding.
During the event, brides and grooms can meet with experts in things like hair styling, makeup artistry, entertainment and florists, as well as wedding venues, catering services, cakes, jewelry, and honeymoon planning and accommodations.
A cash bar will be available in the groom’s area as well as for attendees who would like to take a break during their visit.
Brides and grooms will be admitted at no charge. Admission for others is $5. Couples can register by visiting the Bridal Showcase Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bridalshowcaseracine.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.