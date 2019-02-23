Try 1 month for 99¢

KENOSHA — “Break Loose,” an unbound painting exhibit featuring work by Jenn Dierdorf and Kevin Stuart, will be on display through March 15 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. An opening reception will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7.

Dierdorf demonstrates understated abstractions swiping at the history of genre painting. Stuart is a Chicago painter whose colorful, large-scale work portends a nervous bliss of anonymous city narratives.

The gallery is located above the Johnson Art Center. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee.

