UNION GROVE — The Belle City Brassworks brass band will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the Union Grove High School Performing Arts Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave.
The concert repertoire includes selections featuring soloists from the Brassworks including cornet artist Nancy Quist performing “When You Wish Upon A Star”; the trombone section when the band performs “I will Follow Him” arranged by Goff Richards; cornet section members Nancy Quist, Jim Mertins, Deb Floyd Mertins and Jerry Andersen in a spirited arrangement of “Fidgety Feet,” arranged by Jack Peberdy; Jack Plovanich on bass trombone performing “Minnie the Moocher”; and Kevin Velvikis performing “Over The Rainbow” on E flat cornet.
The Brassworks, with a membership of 45 brass and percussion, performs concert music written for traditional British brass band instrumentation and will be featured on “The Bandwagon” by Philip Sparke”; “Chicago” arranged by Ken Norman; and music from the Broadway musical, “The Wiz” arranged by Frank Bernaerts and “A Brand New Day.”
Roger Palmen Chevrolet will host a meet the band party with complimentary refreshments after the concert.
Free tickets can be obtained in Union Grove at Roger Palmen Chevrolet, Community State Bank and Piggly Wiggly (four free tickets per visit).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.