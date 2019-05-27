Try 3 months for $3
Belle City Brassworks

Belle City Brassworks

UNION GROVE — The Belle City Brassworks brass band will present a free concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the Union Grove High School Performing Arts Center, 3433 S. Colony Ave.

The concert repertoire includes selections featuring soloists from the Brassworks including cornet artist Nancy Quist performing “When You Wish Upon A Star”; the trombone section when the band performs “I will Follow Him” arranged by Goff Richards; cornet section members Nancy Quist, Jim Mertins, Deb Floyd Mertins and Jerry Andersen in a spirited arrangement of “Fidgety Feet,” arranged by Jack Peberdy; Jack Plovanich on bass trombone performing “Minnie the Moocher”; and Kevin Velvikis performing “Over The Rainbow” on E flat cornet.

The Brassworks, with a membership of 45 brass and percussion, performs concert music written for traditional British brass band instrumentation and will be featured on “The Bandwagon” by Philip Sparke”; “Chicago” arranged by Ken Norman; and music from the Broadway musical, “The Wiz” arranged by Frank Bernaerts and “A Brand New Day.”

Roger Palmen Chevrolet will host a meet the band party with complimentary refreshments after the concert.

Free tickets can be obtained in Union Grove at Roger Palmen Chevrolet, Community State Bank and Piggly Wiggly (four free tickets per visit).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments