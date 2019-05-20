Try 3 months for $3
BURLINGTON — Families are invited to try up to 60 different hands-on brainteaser and mechanical puzzles at a brainteaser session for ages 5 to adult from 10:30 a.m. to noon Friday, May 24, at the Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave.

Those attending can try to solve the nine-piece "chocolate" puzzle in celebration of ChocolateFest. It requires strategy and an overlapping of clues that look easy, but then require some fun thinking.

Puzzle types in the 90-minute session include mechanical, packing, block, sliding, edge matching and transfer styles, as well as magic eye, hidden pictures, locate the star, name the items, estimate the number, figure out the total, and word and picture puzzles. Visitors may also see the private collection of puzzles on exhibit and make a puzzle to keep.

Admission is $10. Reservations are requested by calling 262-763-3946. The toy and gift shop is open after the session with 100 kinds of brainteaser puzzles and related books for sale.

