RACINE — Since the beginning of summer, Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., has dedicated a series of exhibitions to art advocate Karen Johnson Boyd (1924-2016).
Boyd has been RAM’s largest artwork donor to date. This series, with portions on view through February, reflects the breadth and diversity of work that drew Boyd’s attention — with focused emphasis on her interest in contemporary ceramics, fiber, art jewelry, photography and prints. Because these exhibitions are longer than is usual for RAM, the light sensitive materials she favored — namely textiles and works on paper — have been switched out so that the structural integrity of the individual pieces will not be compromised.
These replacements allow for critical collections maintenance while establishing new relationships among works that offer additional perspectives on how and what Boyd collected. For example, large and small-scale figurative works on paper have been traded out for large abstract compositions in "Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: A Multi-Dimensional Approach," which echoes both Boyd’s and RAM’s approach to juxtaposing images and objects.
In the largest gallery, "Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Collecting In-Depth at Home and at RAM" gains added dimension by exchanging 17 baskets, wall pieces and sculptures for works of similar sizes from either the same or different artists. The shifting of textiles not only further illuminates Boyd’s passions — and the depth of her collecting — it also frames the work staying in that gallery in different ways. For example, the contemporary ceramics still on view — both functional and sculptural — are given new context by alternate fiber works.
Two other exhibitions currently on view continue to recognize Boyd’s generosity. "Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Art Jewelry/Sculpture to Wear" includes brooches, neckpieces and earrings made of both precious and non-precious materials. This exhibition explores her appreciation for contemporary art jewelry with over 50 pieces by acclaimed makers, donated to RAM over the years.
"Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Contemporary Clay" takes a focused look at one of her most long-lived loves: works made of clay.
RAM is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for youth ages 12-18, full-time students and seniors 62 and older. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger.
