RACINE — Since July 1, the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., has dedicated its galleries to artwork given by collector Karen Johnson Boyd (1924-2016) to honor her lifelong commitment to supporting the arts.
In recognition of her core gift of more than 1,700 works, RAM’s galleries are named in her honor. Open until Jan. 20, “Honoring Karen Johnson Boyd: Contemporary Clay” is the last exhibition to open of the four-part series that highlights her interests and accomplishments. This show offers a dual perspective for understanding Boyd’s interest in contemporary ceramics and a sampling of work that she found compelling.
With wide-ranging interests including baskets, photography, painting and ceramics, Boyd began collecting while a student at Bennington College in Vermont. She studied the broader cultural, historical, and artistic context of ceramics as a student. The medium became a primary emphasis of her collecting pursuits over the years.
Reveling in the essential properties of the material, Boyd was drawn to different approaches, a variety of subject matter, and a number of surface treatments — from smooth glazed surfaces to rough textural ones. She passionately collected sculptural work but she would also purchase functional pottery for both daily and special occasions.
In addition, large portions of “The Nude in Clay” and “The Nude in Clay II” — two exhibitions she curated for Perimeter Gallery in the 1990s that traveled to RAM’s Wustum Museum — are assembled. Focused on figurative works, these exhibitions reflected contemporary interpretations of an enduring subject matter. Boyd chose artists who blended ancient and modern sources; emphasized form, structure and surface; and considered historical, social and cultural attitudes about the human body.
The Racine Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $7 for adults, and $5 for seniors 62 and older and students. There is no charge for ages 11 and younger.
