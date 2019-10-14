{{featured_button_text}}

WHEATLAND — Three Harbors Council Boy Scouts of America is offering haunted hayrides from 7 to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 18-26, at Camp Oh-Da-Ko-Ta, 3363 Dyer Lake Road.

Guests arrive at the front of camp and check-in/purchase tickets. They are then loaded onto hay wagons for a haunting experience through camp with spooky display areas. Scout troops camping there each weekend fulfill the role of haunting. There is a stop at the dining hall for concession sales (hot chocolate, hot dogs, chips, etc.). Also on site is a haunted fort to tour for those looking for an additional scare.

Tickets cost $5 in advance or $7 at the door. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Advance Tickets must be ordered no later than the Thursday in advance. Email Gina Hannemann at gina.hannemann@scouting.org or call 262-632-1655, ext. 1111.

