Try 1 month for 99¢
BOWLING PINS

RACINE — A Bowling Down Memory Lane fundraiser for Our Harmony Club will be held at noon Sunday, Nov. 4, at Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m.

The $15 fee includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. There will be a raffle and 50/50 raffle.

Register at http://ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. Our Harmony Club is a respite care service program for seniors.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments