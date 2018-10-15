RACINE — A Bowling Down Memory Lane fundraiser for Our Harmony Club will be held at noon Sunday, Nov. 4, at Castle Lanes, 5615 Castle Court. Check-in is at 11:30 a.m.
The $15 fee includes three games of bowling and shoe rental. There will be a raffle and 50/50 raffle.
Register at http://ourharmonyclub.eventbrite.com. Our Harmony Club is a respite care service program for seniors.
