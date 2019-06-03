RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., is featuring Sally Bowker as their guest artist through June 30. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 7.
Bowker attended the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and UW-Stout and received a master of fine arts from the University of Iowa leading to a career in art. The next 20 years were filled with studio work, exhibiting opportunities, grants, fellowships, artist residencies, curating and serving as an art conference panelist. Retired, Bowker now lives with her husband in northern Wisconsin and concentrates on black and white photography.
Artists Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
