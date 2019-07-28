RACINE — The Racine Concert Band continues its 97-year tradition of free concerts at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, in the Kiwanis Amphitheater at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Soprano Ami Bouterse is the guest artist. She will sing an aria, “Micaela’s Song,” from Georges Bizet’s "Carmen," and “Bless this House” by Australian composer May Brahe. Bouterse returns later in the concert to sing two selections from Broadway shows, Irving Berlin’s “Blue Skies” and “Getting to Know You” by Rodgers and Hammerstein.
A professor of voice and founder of the contemporary commercial music program at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Bouterse has been a soloist with the Racine, Kenosha, Waukesha and UW-Parkside Orchestras, and the Choral Arts Society of Southeast Wisconsin. She has performed with the Skylight and Milwaukee Opera Theater companies in Wisconsin.
The concert showcases the trombone section of Chuck Barnes, Ryan Ringnalda and Mark Jensen in a performance of “Frolic” by British composer Reginald Heath. Featured selections include the Overture to Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro” and “Soirées Musicales,” a set of arrangements of Rossini parlor songs, orchestrated by Benjamin Britten. Moisés Simon’s “Peanut Vendor,” “Rapids Drive Tango” by conductor Mark Eichner and marches by Russell Alexander, Henry Fillmore and John Philip Sousa complete the program.
The Walton Avenue and Augusta Street gates open for free admission to the concert at 6:30 p.m. A courtesy cart for those that need assistance is available before and after the concert. The audience is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. There is no fixed seating at the concert venue.
The season finale concert is at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11.
