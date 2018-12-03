Try 1 month for 99¢

MOUNT PLEASANT — Charlie Tennessen, author of "Haystack Rumors," will hold a book signing from 1 to 6 Saturday, Dec. 8, at Anarchy Acres, 2407 N. Newman Road.

"Haystack Rumors" is the third book in the Team Anarchy Books for Children series. Illustrated by Chloe Wright, this book for children ages 4 to 10 is the gentle story of Sebastian, an easy-going donkey that some people suspect of being vicious. Charlotte, a young girl in the neighborhood, has her doubts and visits Anarchy Acres to find out the truth for herself.

Tennessen and Wright will be on hand to discuss the stories and sign books. Copies of all Team Anarchy books will be for sale.

