RACINE — A fundraiser for the Volunteer Center of Racine County Inc. featuring the launch of the book, "Farty McFee & The Golden Serpent" by James O. McVeigh, is scheduled to be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St.

The $35 ticket fee includes a signed copy of the book, beer and cheese pairings, live music, fartinator competitions and a 50/50 raffle.

To purchase tickets, go to www.volunteerracine.org.

