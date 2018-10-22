RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will hold its 12th annual Boo at the Zoo family Halloween event from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.
This event features trunk-or-treat where area businesses and organizations hand out candy from the trunks of vehicles.
Guests will also be given a trick-or-treat bag and an activity map to help them search for spooky “knock- knock” doors located around the zoo. There will be ghostly games, snacktivities, Halloween-themed crafts and creepy-crawling animal ambassadors.
The event is free with zoo admission. Costs are $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for youth ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. The event serves as a fundraiser for the zoo and helps cover the costs of species survival programs, education programs, conservation efforts and veterinary costs.
