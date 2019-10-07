RACINE — The BONK! performance series celebrates 11 years with a show at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. Doors open at 5:30 with no admission fee. Featured performers include Dead Horses front woman Sarah Vos; poet and rapper Jonathan Moody and French-American writer Beatrice Szymkowiak.
Raised on Bible hymns and stories, Vos has been expressing herself through music and song her entire life. In 2010, she helped form the folk band, Dead Horses. Since then, Dead Horses has released three records and has performed with the likes of Trampled by Turtles, Mandolin Orange and The Who.
Moody has been published in numerous literary journals and is the author of two poetry collections. He is also a rapper and a music video director who goes by the alias Fluke Ellington.
Szymkowiak is a French-American writer and poetry assistant editor at Cream City Review. Her work has appeared in several poetry magazines and she was the winner of the 2017 Omnidawn Single Poem Broadside Contest. Exploratory and experimental, Szymkowiak's poetry investigates the new environmental trajectory of the Anthropocene. Her first chapbook, "Red Zone," was released in Fall 2018. It constitutes the first chapter of her investigations.
