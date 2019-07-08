{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will host the BONK! performance series at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Featured performers include Chicago-based poet Alison C. Rollins, indie-pop duo Seasaw and the anthemic pop group newvices.

Rollins, a 2019 National Endowment for the Arts Literature fellow, is author of the poetry collection, "Library of Small Catastrophes." Her poems have appeared in various poetry publications and she was a 2016 recipient of the Poetry Foundation’s Ruth Lilly and Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Fellowship. In 2018, she was the recipient of a Rona Jaffe Writers Award.

The Seasaw duo of Meg Golz and Eve Wilczewski recently released "Big Dogs." They have performed alongside Lucius, Thao & the Get Down Stay Down, Har Mar Superstar, Shakey Graves and others.

The Milwaukee band newvices combines upbeat and energetic pop overtones with a raw and emotional core.

There is no admission fee.

