CALEDONIA — The annual open house at the 1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse, Highway 31 and Five Mile Road, will be held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.
The open house will feature a one-hour presentation by Lynn Urban impersonating Laura Ingalls Wilder at 2 p.m. Urban has been researching and presenting programs on Ingalls Wilder for more than 30 years at museums, libraries, and community events in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota. She currently serves on the board of the Laura Ingalls Wilder Legacy and Research Association.
The family friendly event includes games and refreshments.
A suggested donation of $5 per person or $20 per family is requested. Proceeds will help fund a new shake roof for the building.
The 1888 Bohemian Schoolhouse is owned and operated by Racine Heritage Museum. For more information, go to www.racineheritagemuseum.org.
