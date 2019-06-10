KENOSHA — The Downtown Kiwanis Club of Kenosha in partnership with Cross Roads of Kenosha will present Bloomin' Bands from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 14, and from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Kenosha Moose Lodge No. 286 festival grounds, 3003 30th Ave.
This free event features live music by Kenosha area bands and musicians donating their time. The lineup:
- Friday — Green Acres, 5 p.m.; Nouveau, 6 p.m.; Jacob’s Grounded, 7 p.m.; Empty Bottle Boys and One Shot Jane, 8 p.m.; Smoking Guns, 9 p.m.
- Saturday — Kenosha Conservatory of Music, 3 p.m.; Personality Crisis, 4 p.m.; Meeker, 5 p.m.; The Chevells: The Final Tour, 6 p.m.; Lake Effect, 7 p.m.; R & R Over Now, 8 p.m.; Trip, 9 p.m.
No food or beverage carry-ins are allowed.
Proceeds benefit the Downtown Kiwanis Club of Kenosha's Extreme Room Makeover Project, which provides home renovations to meet the medical and physical needs of Kenosha children with disabilities.
