RACINE — Billed as “an improbable farce” full of mystical life, love and absurdity, “Blithe Spirit” will run Sept. 14-30 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
A skeptic at heart, the novelist Charles Condomine invites self-proclaimed medium, Madame Arcati to his home to research a séance. Not only is she surprisingly successful, but she accidentally helps Charles conjure the spirit of his late wife, Elvira, much to the displeasure of his new wife, Ruth. As Elvira relentlessly haunts Ruth and tries to keep Charles all to herself, things go awry in this funny, otherworldly classic.
Written by Noël Coward in 1941, “Blithe Spirit” has been produced by the RTG twice before in 1946 and 1978. Directed by Jennifer Sassaman, the cast is made up of familiar faces and new actors and actresses. Bailey Johnston as Edith, Mark Neufang as Charles Condomine and Beth Perry as Madame Arcati are joining the guild for the first time along with Anne Mollerskov as Ruth Condomine, Paul Weir as Dr. Bradman, Betty Petersen as Violet Bradman and Alyssa Falvey as Elvira Condomine.
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. Sundays. On Saturdays, Sept. 22 and 29, there will also be a 2 p.m. show. There will also be two additional performances at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 and 27 at a discounted rate.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors ages 62 and older, and $13 for students ages 21 and younger. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. For tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.