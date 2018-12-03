Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — BlankFest Wisconsin returns to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 7-8. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Two nights of live music performed by local and regional bands, BlankFest benefits area homeless people through its collection of blankets at each event. Blankets and other donated items are then distributed to area  shelters and organizations serving the homeless.

Friday night is geared at more adult alternative and Americana fans with a bit of positive hip hop. Performers are Rocky Rose (Americiana/country), Hot LZ (modern rock), Josh Krug & Friends (alternative, folk, pop) and Nick Ramesy & The Family (positive hip hop).

Saturday's Lineup is more rock orientated and heavier. Performers are Hey Muchacho (indie rock), Ifihadahifi (pop-noise rock), Hot Coffin (rock) and Guerilla Ghost (political fueled hip hop).

Admission each night is one new or gently-used blanket, toiletries, gloves, socks, coffee, cases of water, boxes of granola, linens and any items that are needed at local shelters. Admission is $10 for those who do not bring a donation; money will be used to buy supplies for the shelters.

