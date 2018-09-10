BRISTOL — Live owls and hawks will be featured at the annual Bird/Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 15, at Pringle Nature Center in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave.
The free festival titled Fall Fun Fest: Birds & Butterflies — Year of the Bird: 365 Days of Bird Conservation features a variety of activities.
Free fun includes and owl/hawk presentation by falconer Ed Foster, Wisconsin Falconers Association South Western director; Kenosha Public Museum offering real dinosaur fossils to be cleaned by festival visitors; museum talks on how dinosaurs evolved into birds; Monarch butterfly tagging at 1 p.m. by Pringle naturalist Valerie Mann; Kohl's Wild Theater offering conservation-themed drama, song and puppetry presentations; 11 a.m. to noon bird walks conducted by Rick Fare, educator with Hoy Audubon Society of Kenosha and Racine Counties; nature/animal book giveaway, and music by the local band Grateful Deadliners at 11.30 a.m.
Some activities have a fee, including children's crafts such as a Mexican bird rattle and ornament; hay rides; pumpkin and rock painting; tree climbing, and food including barbecue sandwiches and beverages.
Exhibitors include representatives from Gateway Technical College, Pressed Creations, Center for Sustainable Living, Hoy Audubon Society, Bong State Recreation Area and Chiwaukee Prairie.
The festival is a combination of International Migratory Bird Day and the center's annual Fall Fun Fest, one of two events raising money for equipment and supplies for the environmental education program at the center.
