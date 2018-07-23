MOUNT PLEASANT — Big Sisters of Greater Racine will hold its fourth annual luncheon and fashion show Saturday, Aug. 18, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.
Big and little sisters will model back-to-school and other fashions provided by Goodwill of SE Wisconsin. A silent auction and raffle will also be held. Vendors will be on site.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. Call 262-633-8434 to purchase tickets by Aug. 4.
