RACINE — Big Sisters of Greater Racine is scheduled to hold its fifth annual Luncheon and Fashion Show at 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

Big and Little Sisters will be modeling back to school and other fashions provided by Goodwill of Southeastern Wisconsin. A silent auction and raffle will also be held. Guest speaker for the luncheon is Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo.

Tickets for the event are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. For information and tickets by July 22, call 262-633-8434. Sponsorships are still available. Cost of sponsoring a table for Big and Little Sisters is $120. General sponsorships are also available.

Formally constituted in 1968, Big Sisters of Greater Racine is an independent, voluntary organization supported by member’s dues and by gifts from individuals, organizations and churches.

Big Sisters are women 18 and older who spend time on a regular basis with their Little Sister participating in various activities or simply “hanging out.” They are not substitute mothers, but are adult friends. They provide friendship, guidance and encouragement to a young girl who could benefit from this type of one-on-one relationship.

