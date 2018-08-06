MOUNT PLEASANT — Big Sisters of Greater Racine will hold its fourth annual luncheon and fashion show Saturday, Aug. 18, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road. Doors open at 10:45 a.m.
Big and little sisters will model back to school and other fashions provided by Goodwill Industries of Southeast Wisconsin. A silent auction and raffle will also be held.
Guest speaker for the luncheon is Britt Holterman, an athlete, coach and certified athletic trainer. She has coached women’s basketball and played various sports at The Prairie School. Holterman is currently in training for American Ninja Warrior and has taken first place in several competitions since 2017. Most recently she has placed second in the world finals of the Ultimate Ninja Athlete Association.
Vendors will be on site for a shopping opportunity.
Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger. Call 262-633-8434 for tickets.
Big sisters are women 18 and older who spend time on a regular basis with their little sister participating in various activities or simply “hanging out.” They provide friendship, guidance and encouragement to a young girl who could benefit from this type of one-on-one relationship.
