YORKVILLE — The Big Bunny Adventure and Easter Egg Hunt is a family event that has been a tradition for 23 years at Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave. Sessions will be held at 10 and 11:30 a.m. April 6-7, 13-14 and 19-20.
Upon arrival, guests will visit the Big Bunny train depot to receive their Big Bunny adventure ticket and see Grandpa’s table top Easter train as it travels through Springtime Town. Then, guests will follow the bunny trail and hop through the Big Bunny tunnel on their way to the Bunnyville Puppet Playhouse to see the "Original Country Bunny Puppet Show." Families will then ride the Big Bunny express train to Bunnyville Town where they will be able to explore and hunt for Easter eggs. The adventure also includes games to play, baby farm animals to visit and hand-led pony rides.
Tickets cost $10 per person. Reservations are required by calling Apple Holler at 262-884-7100 or go to www.appleholler.com.
