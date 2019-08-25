{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — In recognition of Domestic Abuse Month, Bethany Apartments is sponsoring Heart of the Family — Strength Through Community from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, Oct. 5, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

The event will feature lunch, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and children’s activities. Two speakers will talk about their experiences as victims of domestic abuse.

The cost is $20 for ages 11 and older and $8 for children ages 4 to 10. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Send reservations with payment by Sept. 6 to Catherine Bender, Bethany Apartments, 806 Wisconsin Ave., Racine, WI 53403. Checks should be made out to Bethany Apartments. Call 262-633-9446 for more information. Registration can also be completed online at https://www.bethanyapartments.org/fall-event.

Bethany Apartments offers women and children who have experienced abuse or violence a place to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment. It is sponsored by the Racine Dominicans.

