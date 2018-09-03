Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RAYMOND — A fundraiser for Bryce Dombrowski, a 23-year-old former Racine resident who was injured in a swimming accident, will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Raymond Town Hall, 2255 76th St.

On June 23, Dombrowski, of Ripon, had a swimming accident that left him with no feeling in his lower body. After being at University Hospital in Madison, he is now at the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago.

The fundraiser will include a spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Advance tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets at the door cost $15 for adults and $8 for children. Beer, soda and water will be available.

A bake sale will be held as well as raffles and a silent auction. Winners will be drawn at 7 p.m.

A bags tournament will also be held at 1 p.m. The cost is $25 for a team of two.

To order advance dinner tickets or to sign up for the bags tournament, call 262-770-0472.

Proceeds will go to medical and travel expenses for Dombrowski.

