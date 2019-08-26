RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will auction off 20 of the benches from the 18th annual Downtown Public Art project, “Benches Honoring Racine’s Past, Present and Future.” It will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Johnson Building, 555 Main St.
In total there are 34 benches that were built by Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. Fourteen of the benches will remain permanently throughout Downtown Racine.
The Public Art Auction will include live music by Yard Dogs, meet and greets with the artists, beer tastings by Racine Brewing Co., food and drinks by Red Onion Cafe, and games and raffles. Veterans and staff from Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will also be on site giving tours of its newest tiny house.
Tickets cost $75 each or two for $135. To purchase tickets, call 262-634-6002 or email kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
Online bidding is available through Sept. 14 at racinedowntown.com/auctions.
Proceeds benefit the DRC, a nonprofit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers and tourists. A portion of the proceeds will also go to Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin whose mission is to assist homeless and at-risk veterans strive for normalcy by providing food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.