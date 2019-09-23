{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Belle Ensemble presents "Echoes from the Abbey," a musical exploration of the romance and opulence of high-Victorian and early-20th century England, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St. The ensemble welcomes Gregory Berg to the podium as guest conductor and director for this concert.

The concert features works of Sir Arthur Sullivan, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Charles Villiers Stanford, Hubert Parry and Edward Elgar. The Racine-based Belle Ensemble, founded by Nicholas Barootian and beginning its fifth season, is comprised of professional vocalists from Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Tickets cost $15 and can be ordered online at belleensemble.org or call 262-902-2624. There is no charge for students.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments