The Belle Ensemble will present the concert, “Made in America,” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 1, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St., Racine, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 3, in the Siena Center auditorium, 5635 Erie St., Caledonia.

The Belle Ensemble explores some of the most noteworthy and uniquely American contributions to the world of vocal and choral music, with fuguing tunes, shape note hymnody, African American spirituals and other early jazz pioneers. The concert will also feature some late 20th century vocal jazz, highlights from the modern collegiate a cappella movement, and the Pulitzer Prize winning piece by composer Caroline Shaw, “Partita for 8 Voices.”

Tickets cost is $15 for the Friday concert. There is no charge for students. Go to www.belleensemble.org/season-tickets.php.

There is no charge for the Sunday concert.

