RACINE — Mayor Cory Mason and the Belle City Biergarten have announced the dates for the inaugural beirgarten season. The program will take place five separate weekends over the course of the summer. The schedule:
- Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St.: June 20-23, July 11-14, Aug. 8-11 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1
- Island Park, 1700 Liberty St.: June 27-30
The beirgarten grand opening will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 21 at Lakeview Park with a celebratory toast and pouring by Mayor Cory Mason.
Music from 6 to 9 p.m. includes Gary Wortham Friday, June 21, and Rudy & Vee Saturday, June 22.
The events will feature live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, stops from local food trucks, lawn games, outdoor movies and other activities.
What’s Up Racine, a local non-profit group that aims to make Racine a destination city through events and initiatives aimed at young professionals, students, creatives and entrepreneurs, will host mixers, activities and events each night. Proceeds will benefit its local programming efforts.
Hours are: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. Various selections of beer will be served.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.