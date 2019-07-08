RACINE — The Belle City Biergarten will be held Thursday through Sunday, July 11-14, at Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St. Various selections of beer will be served.
The event for all ages will feature live music, stops from local food trucks, lawn games, an outdoor movie and other activities. People may bring in food and non-alcoholic beverages. The entertainment schedule:
- Thursday: After 5 with What's Up Racine, 5-7 p.m.
- Friday: Live Music by Sorry We're Open, 6-9 p.m.; Movie in the Park, "Grease," 9 p.m.
- Sunday: Bloody Mary Bar with What's Up Racine, 1-3 p.m.
The Belle City Biergarten will also be held Aug. 8-11 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1 at Lakeview Park.
Hours are: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. There is no admission fee.
A portion of proceeds benefit What’s Up Racine, a local nonprofit group that aims to make Racine a destination city through events and initiatives aimed at young professionals, students, creatives and entrepreneurs. Proceeds will benefit its local programming efforts.
