RACINE — The Belle City Biergarten will continue at Lakeview Park, 201 Goold St., June 20-23, July 11-14, Aug. 8-11 and Aug. 29-Sept. 1
The events will feature live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, stops from local food trucks, lawn games, outdoor movies and other activities.
What’s Up Racine, a local nonprofit group that aims to make Racine a destination city through events and initiatives aimed at young professionals, students, creatives and entrepreneurs, will host mixers, activities and events each night. Proceeds will benefit its local programming efforts.
Hours are: 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, 4-9 p.m. Fridays, noon-9 p.m. Saturdays and noon-7 p.m. Sundays. Various selections of beer will be served.
